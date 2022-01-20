Baby Doge Coin is emerging as a dog-themed meme coin with staying power. It has been gaining over the past week. In the last 24 hours, it’s up 9%.

Look no farther than this quick guide if you want to find out the details: what the meme coin is, what makes it unique, and where you can buy Baby Doge Coin.

Top places to buy Baby Doge Coin now

What is Baby Doge Coin?

Baby Doge is a deflationary token designed to become scarcer over time. Holders of Baby Doge will earn more baby doge that is automatically sent to their wallet.

The community receives more baby doge coins from the fees generated from each transaction. BabyDoge also has real world utility in its pipeline, which is something uncommon in many meme cryptocurrencies.

It features a BabyDoge card and mobile application and partnerships with Coinpayments to integrate baby doge with top e-commerce platforms like WooCommerce, Shopify, and Magento.

BabyDoge donates to shelters like Paws with Cause, Furkids, Best Friends, ASPCA, and the Humane Society.

Should I buy Baby Doge Coin today?

Exercise extreme caution when investing in meme coins as they are particularly volatile. Never invest more than you can afford to lose.

Baby Doge Coin price prediction

Digital Coin Price predicts Baby Doge will reach $0.00000000829 this year and $0.00000001017 in 2024. In 2025, the meme coin will rise to $0.00000001244 before falling to $0.00000001146 the following year.

Telegaon forecasts Baby Doge will trade for $0.0000000078 on average this year, then go up to $0.000000031 in 2023. In 2024, they expect a rise to an average of $0.00000074 and to $0.0000017 the following year.

Baby Doge Coin on social media