2022 has seen the entrance of a new dog-themed meme token, the Baby DogeCoin (BabyDoge) . The meme coin is now gaining superb momentum and a fanatical following of investors who see it reaching the same heights as other meme coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. But should you buy it? Well, here are some highlights first:

At the time of writing, Baby DogeCoin (BabyDoge) in fact had attracted over 1.3 million holders

The coin has also surged to a market cap of around $1.6 billion, trading at $0.000000006015 per coin.

Baby Dodge is also up around 10% in the last 24 hours, indicating increased bullish activity.

Data Source: Coinmarketcap.com

Baby DogeCoin (BabyDoge) – Price action and analysis

Shortly after launching this year, Baby DogeCoin (BabyDoge) has attracted a fair share of fans. The coin now has about 1.3 million holders, with whales getting into the action as well. The token has also been getting listings from top exchanges, including CoinEx and others.

This has pushed the coin higher, gaining nearly 10% in the last 24 hours. We have also seen increased social media buzz for Baby DogeCoin (BabyDoge). In fact, the token has been one of the trending topics on Twitter, and its official account already has over 800,000 followers. At the time of writing this post, Baby DogeCoin (BabyDoge) was trading at $0.000000006015.

Should you buy Baby Doge?

The hope for most people who have invested in BabyDoge is to see it rival other meme coins like Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and others. This is very possible and could help you make massive returns. In fact, BabyDoge went from zero to $1.6 billion in market cap quite fast.

But please note that meme coins don’t have any serious underlying fundamentals. They are simply speculative assets and as such, they are very risky. Do not put all your life savings here.