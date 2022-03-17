Bancor gaining steadily: best places to buy Bancor

Bancor has been gaining steadily since a recent eToro listing. At the time of writing, its price is $2.30 with a 24-hour trading volume of $21.4 million. The token has added almost 4% to its value in the last 24 hours.

Look no further than this short article to find out what Bancor is, if it’s worth buying, and the best places to buy Bancor now.

Top places to buy Bancor now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy BNT with Binance today

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy BNT with eToro today Disclaimer

What is Bancor?

Bancor is described as only decentralized staking protocol that lets users generate income with full protection from impermanent loss and single-token exposure. It was created in 2017, making it the first DeFi protocol in history.

Deposits earn millions in fees per month from Bancor. It offers as much as 60% APR on ether, Wrapped Bitcoin, AAVE, LINK, MATIC, and more. Bancor is owned by its community as Bancor DAO.

The ecosystem’s token BNT lets traders provide liquidity for the pools available on the network. Liquidity can be provided by anyone.

Liquidity providers may receive fees for trades that pass through any pool they have contributed to. They get pool tokens that represent their share of fees, liquidity, and mining rewards in the pool.

Should I buy Bancor today?

Bancor’s BNT can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

Bancor price prediction

CryptoNewsz is moderately bullish on Bancor. According to them, the highest BNT can go to this year is $3 provided that investor confidence keeps growing. In 2023, it can achieve a price of $3.55.

Considering the technological innovations Bancor has planned in 2024, its price may reach $3.77 that year.

In 2025, Bancor’s community initiatives focusing on outreach, education, and innovations can bring the price up to $3.70. The analysts consider this the bare minimum. The maximum price the token can achieve is $4.69.

Bancor on social media