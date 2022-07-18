BarnBridge’s BOND crypto price could jump by at least 46%

The BarnBridge crypto (BOND/USD) price has gone parabolic in the past few days as investors buy the dip of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens. The BOND token rose to a high of $9.74, which was the highest level since May 2022. It has risen by more than 300% from its lowest level in June this year. This rally has brought its total market cap to almost $300 million.

What is BarnBridge and why is it rising?

BarnBridge is a relatively small blockchain project that aims to disrupt the financial industry by offering stable cryptocurrency investments. The developers created the platform after realizing that bonds worth trillions of dollars were yielding negative returns.

As a result, they built three products: SMART Yield, SMART Exposure, and SMART Alpha. SMART Yield is a cross-platform risk management protocol that seeks to reduce the risks associated with DeFi. It lets users select a risk profile and then it can redistribute risk through tokenized liquid tranches. As a result, users can hedge against interest rate risk in the current DeFi markets.

BarnBridge also runs a product known as SMART Exposure. It is a cross-platform risk management protocol that reduces risks associated with DeFi. It always people to passively rebalance between any two assets using its tokenized strategies. According to DeFi Llama, BarnBridge has a total value locked (TVL) of over $3.1 million across its Ethereum, Polygon, and Avalanche. At its peak, the network had a TVL of more than $600 million.

The BOND crypto price has jumped sharply in the past few days as investors cheered the performance of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens. In the past few days, the prices of key tokens like Aave, Uniswap, Compound, and Lido have all surged. The performance is also in line with that of other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

BOND crypto price prediction

The daily chart shows that the BOND crypto price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few days. The coin managed to rise above the important resistance level at $4.8415, which was the highest point on June 8th.

BOND has risen above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the MACD has moved above the neutral point. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the coin will keep rising as bulls target the key resistance at $12.50, which was the highest point on April 6th of this year. This price is about 46% above the current level.