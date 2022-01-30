BAT (Basic Attention Token) seems to be in an excellent purchasing position

Over the previous three or four days, BAT has been increasing, with most investors buying the drop in large numbers.

BAT was going at $0.855 at posting, up nearly 2% in 24-hour trading stocks.

The coin has also increased by 30% from its low point earlier this month.

In the previous 24 hours, Basic Attention Token has increased by 3.64 percent. The market cap for BAT $1,314,589,560 USD, CoinMarketCap. There are 1,494,840,445 BAT coins in circulation, with a total quantity of 1,500,000,000 BAT coins.

Most investors are holding off on making fresh purchases as the crypto market remains scared. However, certain assets on the market provide an incentive to purchase. One of these is the Basic Attention Token (BAT). Based on recent price behavior, the coin looks to be in the optimal purchasing zone right now.

Price activity and analysis for the Basic Attention Token (BAT)

BAT seems to be on the mend after plummeting over 60% from its all-time highs in 2021. The token has witnessed some continuous gains in the previous four days, but they have been minor.

On the other hand, BAT continues to trade below the 25- and 50-day moving averages, implying that the current trend is unlikely to reverse.

Source – TradingView If bulls cannot drive the price movement higher, selling pressure might take it lower, perhaps to $0.645, the next support level. However, if BAT is strong enough to break beyond the $1 level, we may witness further positive momentum in the following days.

Why should you buy Basic Attention Token? (BAT)

Brave's native currency, Basic Attention Token (BAT), is the world's most extensive decentralized browser. Demand for decentralized browsers has yet to increase.

However, as more users express worries about standard browsers' privacy, Brave will become a valuable tool. In that scenario, if you want to make a long-term investment in BAT, now is the moment.