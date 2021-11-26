The Basic Attention Token (BAT) gained a prominent position in the list of most-traded cryptocurrencies when Grayscale created the BAT-based trust and it was formally included in Bitbank, the well-known Japanese cryptocurrency exchange. Since then, there has been no end to its success. Here’s where to buy BAT today.

Top places to buy BAT now

What is BAT?

BAT powers a new digital advertising platform, which offers users fair rewards for their attention, as the token’s name suggests. It also gives advertisers a better return on investments in ads. The Brave Browser delivers this experience. Users can watch ads related to preserving privacy and get BAT rewards.

On their part, advertisers can deliver targeted ads to increase engagement and reduce losses due to abuse and fraud. BAT itself is exchanged between stakeholders such as users, advertisers, and publishers.

Should I buy BAT today?

BAT is changing hands for almost twice as much as it was just 10 days ago. There are reasons to be bullish on the token.

BAT price prediction

DigitalCoin, who are known for their conservative estimates, predicted BAT would reach $1.55 at the end of this year. It is trading for $1.57 at the time of writing. They estimate $1.73 at the end of next year, $2.2 at the end of 2023, $2.6 at the end of 2024, and $3.12 at the end of 2025. Finally, they expect BAT to reach $4.77 by 2028.

BAT on social media