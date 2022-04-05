Battle of the Meme Coins: Why SHIB could beat DOGE in 2022

Shiba Inu’s entry into the Metaverse space is a game-changer

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was the first meme coin to enter the crypto stage close to a decade ago. While it had a strong community around it all through the years, Dogecoin’s fortunes only changed for the better in 2020 after Elon Musk started hyping it up. While Dogecoin peaked out in May 2021 and has not retested its all-time highs, fundamentally, it’s getting better. For context, Dogecoin went for years without a developer team. The team came back in 2021 and continues to improve the code.

At the same time, Elon Musk continues in his unwavering support for Dogecoin. In late 2021, Musk announced that Tesla would accept Dogecoin for some of its merchandise. Many other big names, such as the Dallas Mavericks, now accept Dogecoin payments. All this points to Dogecoin’s increasing fundamentals and a pointer to where the price could go in the future.

On its part, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is the best performing meme coin to date. In fact, it can be argued to be the best performing asset ever when you factor in time. In less than a year, 2020/21, Shiba Inu gave investors an ROI of 48,000,000%. Since November 2021, the price of Shiba Inu has stalled, but the fundamentals have gotten stronger.

For instance, Shiba Inu now has a decentralized Exchange called Shibaswap. Shiba Inu is also working on a Metaverse, and 1 million plots of land are already up for grabs, going for between 0.1 to 0.2 ETH. All these developments around Shiba Inu could see its value rise going forward.

Why SHIB has the edge over DOGE

While both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have good prospects in 2022, there is no doubt that SHIB has an edge. Shiba Inu’s potential is linked to its forays in the Metaverse. The Metaverse is a big deal and has the potential to be worth trillions of dollars in the next decade. For a cryptocurrency like Shiba Inu that already has the hype factor, the Metaverse could be a catalyst for exponential growth both in the short and long term.

Summary

Both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are high-potential meme coins for 2022. However, thanks to its forays in the Metaverse, Shiba Inu has the edge over Dogecoin in the potential for exponential gains.