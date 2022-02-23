BCOIN is the in-game token of Bombcrypto, a classic play-to-earn game. After a series of exciting updates and upgrades, it gained 180%.

Look no further than this article for the details on BCOIN: what it can be used for, is it worth buying, and the top places to buy BCOIN if you choose.

Top places to buy BCOIN now

As BCOIN is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase BCOIN using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy BCOIN right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for BCOIN

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including BCOIN.

What is BCOIN?

BCOIN is a token on Binance Smart Chain, which allows holders to play, exchange, invest, and play a role in game ecosystem development.

BCOIN has high security and liquidity and is easy to exchange, which lets users not only enjoy Bombcrypto, but also profit from it.

BCOIN is the utility token built into the core game system that powers all game progress and developments. Owners can earn rewards through in-game by playing the game and participating in key governance votes.

In the first quarter of this year, players will be able to stake their tokens. They will receive powerful VIP privileges and rewards in return.

Apart from serving as in-game currency, the token speeds up the process of opening the hero box to withdraw tokens. It charges energy quickly, gives access to tickets to battle royale and other exciting events, and lets you create a clan.

Users can stake BCOIN to upgrade their VIP rating. The higher the VIP level, the more incentives for the player.

Should I buy BCOIN today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also consider how you would feel about losing money.

BCOIN price prediction

Digital Coin Price is bullish on BCOIN. They predict a gradual increase until 2031. It will reach $0.82 this year and $0.95 next year.

In 2024, it will go up to $1.04 and to $1.31 in 2025. The price level is $1.62 in 2027 and $2.51 in 2029. In 2030, one BCOIN will trade for $2.88. It will reach $3.30 the following year.

BCOIN on social media