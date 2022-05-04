Bentley University partners with Coinbase to accept crypto as Tuition Fees

Bentley University, a US university based in Massachusetts, has announced that it shall start accepting cryptocurrencies as Tuition fees. According to the official announcement by the university, it shall partner with Coinbase crypto exchange to accept tuition fees in Bitcoin (BTC0, Ethereum (ETH), and USDC.

Bentley has become the first university in the US to accept the use of digital currencies for paying tuition fees.

Besides accepting crypto payments, Bentley University also said that it also plans to start accepting donations and gifts in the three respective cryptocurrencies.

In a statement following the announcement, Bentley President E. LaBrent Chrite said:

“We’re proud to embrace this technology that our students are learning about, which will soon transform the global business landscape they’re about to enter.”

Bentley University and cryptocurrencies

Last year, Bentley University issued NFTs celebrating the hall of fame induction of their former women’s basketball coach and became the first university in the world to issue NFTs.

Also, Alex Kim who is a student at Bentley launched a student-led blockchain group called Bentley Blockchain Association last fall. Alex started investing in cryptocurrencies while in high school and he cited interest in cryptocurrencies among students as the main reason he started the association.