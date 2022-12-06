Best 3 ERC20 tokens to buy in 2023

Ever heard of ERC20 tokens ? These are virtual assets with a residency on the Ethereum blockchain. In other words, they run on Ethereum. ERC20 simply denotes the standard used to create and issue smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create the ERC20 tokens via smart contracts on the network. Currently, there are over 450,000 ERC20 contract tokens.

With numerous tokens made under the ERC20 standard, it is possible to get confused about which coins to buy when the market turns up. We believe these three tokens make a cut as the best among which you should consider:

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK/USD) is one of the best ERC20 tokens around. Analysts have lauded the platform’s decentralised network of nodes as its main differentiator. The nodes provide off-blockchain data and information to on-chain smart contracts through oracles.

Chainlink has attracted attention lately on its expected staking feature. The chainlink team will release the beta version of Chainlink Staking on December 6, 2020, at 12 PM ET. The beta will go live on the Ethereum mainnet.

LINK price has held between $6 and $8 for a while, meaning we could potentially be staring at a market bottom. Meanwhile, whales holding the native token are increasing ahead of the staking service.

The Sandbox (SAND)

Yes, the token of the metaverse platform, The Sandbox, is a top ERC20 token choice. It is underperforming this year and can easily be ignored for now. As one of the largest metaverse platforms, the token will return big when cryptocurrencies recover. According to Citi analysts, the metaverse could be a $13 trillion opportunity by 2030.

With the low valuation of SAND ($0.6) currently, you should consider buying the dip once the bullish market returns.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

How can we miss the much-loved meme cryptocurrency? Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) has been viewed as a cryptocurrency carrying little utility. However, lined-up developments, including the metaverse, are touted as game changers. But, the cryptocurrency already has a large following and is accepted as a means of payment by top organisations.

With SHIB known to make parabolic movements at the slightest provocation, it definitely makes a cut as one of the best ERC20 tokens. You can buy and hold or monitor key developments to take advantage of large moves that happen unannounced.

