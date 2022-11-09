Best 3 Ethereum-based tokens to watch when the bull market returns

2022 has been characterised by a prolonged crypto winter. For this reason, most cryptocurrencies are trading at depressed levels. But one sure thing is that digital assets will be back on track again. Thus, buying the best tokens will rank top in investors’ minds.

Tokens of reputable blockchains like Ethereum will top the list of the best investable opportunities. The following tokens will outperform the market in the bull market.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH is the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain . It is the second largest cryptocurrency, making it one of the most important tokens. Having topped $4,800 in value in November 2021, ETH trades at a quarter-fraction of its former self.

Ethereum completed its much-anticipated Proof-of-Stake shift or Merge in September this year. Although initially falling after the Merge, investors followed up with the token accumulation. That helped ETH to rise back to $20,000. It has since been falling in the wake of concerns over the collapse of the FTX exchange.

In the next bull run, ETH could pick up where it left off and return massively to investors. A return to the previous all-time high could see the cryptocurrency return by more than four times.

Where to buy ETH

Polygon (MATIC)

Aside from the native ETH token, Polygon’s MATIC is easily the best Ethereum-based token. Polygon blockchain serves as an Ethereum scaling solution. Owing to Ethereum’s high gas fees and slow transactions, Polygon has created a name as the run-to blockchain for investors seeking interoperability.

MATIC rose to prominence in 2021, tapping a high of $2.90. Although the cryptocurrency has crashed this year alongside other cryptos, several developments have occurred. The latest was the selection of Polygon by tech giant Meta for NFT minting. The cryptocurrency has also demonstrated resilience and has been recovering, teasing investors interested in the Layer-2 scaling solution.

Where to buy MATIC

Decentraland (MANA)

You can’t talk of the metaverse without mentioning Decentraland’s MANA. However, after a boom in 2021, owing to the number of entities entering the virtual reality world, the situation has been different this year. MANA has been on a downward spiral, presenting opportunities for dip buyers.

Investors have not given up, and the metaverse will continue to grow. The sector is expected to grow up to $13 trillion by 2030. As a leading metaverse-focused blockchain, Decentraland will continue to grow. Consequently, its native token, MANA, will follow suit.

Where to buy MANA

