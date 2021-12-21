Metaverse-related blockchain projects have been gathering steam in recent months. Investors too are growing confident that crypto and related assets will be crucial in the metaverse. As such, there are positioning themselves to take advantage of this next growth opportunity. Here is why:

First, analysts have termed the metaverse one of the most important growth opportunities for crypto and blockchain technology

Virtual real estate purchases are heating up, with one on Sandbox selling for $4.3 million

The world of virtual real estate remains relatively undervalued despite growth potential

With these facts in mind, it is clear that this industry has a lot of upsides. Here are two blockchain projects to invest in if indeed you want some exposure in virtual real estate and the metaverse.

Axie Infinity (AXS) – NFT based blockchain game

AXS is the native token of the Axie Infinity, a blockchain-based NFT game powered by Ethereum. The platform has nearly 2 million active daily users. Players simply raise and fight NFT pets called Axies. The Axies can be bought and sold through the NFT marketplace.

AXS has seen a surge in ownership this year of nearly 420%. The coin has also seen explosive growth as the popularity of NFT- based gaming rises. We expect this trend to continue, and with a lot of interest in the metaverse, AXS could be hugely valuable.

Decentraland (MANA) – Virtual reality platform on Ethereum

Decentraland (MANA) is also an Ethereum based virtual world where people can buy and develop virtual real estate. As of now, there are about 90 000 plots inside the virtual world where users can host events on their land.

Just recently, a single plot of land on Decentraland sold for $2.43 million. We expect interest and investment in virtual real estate to surge in the near term, and as such, Decentraland (MANA) could be in for a positive ride.