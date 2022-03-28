Best crypto projects that are pushing for decentralized digital global payments

The digital global payments sector is valued at trillions of dollars. But despite this, this entire system is controlled by very few central players. The blockchain revolution is however trying to usher in a new age of decentralized global; payments. Here is why this makes a lot of sense:

Decentralized payments will be resistant to censorship and government interference.

A decentralized system can reach people who are traditionally underserved by global systems.

Centralized systems have a lot of privacy-related issues.

If you are keen on making investments in this decentralized payment revolution, then there are some projects that are worth your time. Here they are:

Alchemy Pay (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) was one of the first major global decentralized payment systems that are hoping to lay the groundwork for a shift towards a globalized blockchain-powered system.

Data Source: Tradingview

Alchemy Pay basically tries to make it easier for individuals to pay using crypto wherever they are. It has also created an easy way for people to invest in crypto and manage those assets in one single place. ACH remains a highly underrated project with a market cap of $182 million. It has the potential to really blow up as the world starts to adopt decentralized payments more.

Biconomy (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) is also a web 3 protocol that is designed to make it easier for DeFi apps to launch and deploy. It is aiming at creating a platform for interconnected DeFi protocols that will include several financial services including payments.

Anchain.AI