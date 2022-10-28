Best crypto under $1 to buy in November

Cryptocurrencies bounced back this week after spending a few weeks in a consolidation phase. Most coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum , MATIC, and Chainlink jumped by more than 5%. Since there was no major crypto news , this rally was mostly because of macro factors as investors priced in a Fed pivot. Here are the best crypto under $1 to buy or trade in November.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano price had a mixed week. It rose to a high of $0.4298, which was about 30% from its lowest level in October. ADA then pulled back to $0.3831 on Friday.

Cardano has struggled this year as its market cap has crashed from over $90 billion to less than $13 billion. This happened as the prices of most coins slipped and as its ecosystem growth remained sluggish.

Recently, however, Cardano has started seeing traction in the NFT industry. Data shows that the volume of Cardano’s NFTs has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few months. Therefore, while Cardano’s ecosystem is not all that vibrant, there is a likelihood that its NFT ecosystem will push it higher.

Bitgert (BRISE)

Bitgert price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months as its previous momentum waned. BRISE was trading at $0.00000048, which was about 71% below its highest level this year.

For starters, Bitgert is a relatively small layer-1 network that seeks to become a better alternative to Ethereum. Its ecosystem is significantly faster than Ethereum and it has near-zero gas fees. Bitgert has been used to build projects like Spynx, IcecreamSwap, and Bitgert Swap.

It is unclear why Bitgert price has crashed hard recently. A likely reason is that its total value locked (TVL) in DeFi has plunged from over $10 million in September to about $5.5 million. Bitgert will likely rebound in the coming weeks.

Cronos (CRO)

Cronos is a blockchain project built on the Cosmos ecosystem. It is an EVM-compatible platform that aims to establish a market share in key industries like DeFi, NFTs, and the metaverse. It was launched by Crypto.com, one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world.

Cronos price has bounced back by more than 18% from its lowest level this month. This recovery happened even as its DeFi TVL crashed below $1 billion. Still, there is a likelihood that the coin will bounce back since it has formed an inverted head and shoulders pattern on the daily chart.

