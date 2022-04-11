Best cryptocurrencies to 5x your money this year

There is no other asset class in the world that can deliver the kind of returns that crypto offers. People have made 100x on capital easily in the market, while some cons like SHIB have simply delivered insane growth. Here is why crypto offers the best opportunity to grow your money fast:

The market has a history of massive returns over the last two decades.

The crypto market also has a lot of liquidity which makes it easier to buy and sell.

Demand for cryptocurrencies is growing each and every day, with new projects coming in.

But what if you just wanted to make 5x your money this year? Well, we have 3 projects below that could offer this possibility.

Waves (WAVES)

The Waves (WAVES) protocol has been one of the top perming crypto assets in the market over the last month. The coin has seen more than 2x growth in less than two or three weeks.

Data Source: Tradingview

Although some of these gains have retreated after a small correction, it is likely that WAVES will continue to rise before the end of the year. The potential to deliver 5x or even higher by the turn of 2023 is indeed a huge possibility.

Biconomy (BICO)

In addition to its low market cap, Biconomy (BICO) is also backed by superb underlying fundamentals. The project is designed to act as a multichain relayer protocol that helps improve transaction speeds and reliability for DAPPs. So far, BICO has been getting a lot of positive press, and it’s likely that a 5x jump this year is possible.

Guild of Gordians (GOG)