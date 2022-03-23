Best cryptocurrencies to buy and forget in 2022

The crypto market has started to show some strength after a very poor start to 2022. Investor sentiment is slowly coming back and as such, it is an ideal time to think about possible investments for the long term. Here is why long-term crypto investing makes sense:

Long term investing protects you from the volatility of the market

There is a chance of unlocking a lot of value in the long term.

Most crypto projects are designed to come good in the long run.

So, if you are trying to find some projects that you can buy and forget for 2022, we have a list of 3 coins to consider below.

Cronos (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) is the former Crypto.com token that was rebranded a few days ago. It is the native utility and governance token of the Cronos chain, a powerful ecosystem that was developed by the Crypto.com exchange.

The aim for Cronos is to bring wide-scale adoption of crypto into the world. The platform has signed several brandings and marketing deals including one with Lebron James. It was also one of the few crypto companies to air an ad during the Superbowl. At press time, CRO was selling at $0.42 with a market cap of around $10 billion.

Loopring (LRC)

Loopring (LRC ) is an Ethereum scaling solution designed to deliver faster and cheaper transactions for users. It has earned a reputation for efficiency, and in recent years, Loopring has also attracted increased developer interest. Its ecosystem is likely to expand, and at the time of writing, the coin was selling at $1.18 with a market cap of $1.1 billion.

Siacoin (SC)