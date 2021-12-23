Best cryptocurrencies to buy and hold for at least 1 year

There are many speculative crypto assets, including meme coins and others. But there are also a few coins that have some amazing underlying fundamentals. These are typically the coins that will become huge in the future and drive much of the growth and innovation we will see in cryptocurrency. Here are also some reasons why it's also the best time to buy right now.

First, cryptocurrencies have seen a market-wide correction in the last month, and most assets are trading low.

It is likely that 2022 will start with a bull run in most crypto assets.

If you don’t act now, you will get priced out very fast

Well, while there are a lot of coins right now to buy and hold for at least a year, the two below are our top picks.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest crypto by market cap, just after Bitcoin. But Ethereum is much more than a cryptocurrency. The blockchain is providing support for a huge variety of innovative blockchain projects, including DeFi and DApps.

Data Source: Tradingview.com

In fact, it is estimated that at least 90% of all top blockchain projects are built on Ethereum. Also, the blockchain is expected to shift towards a proof-of-stake consensus model as opposed to the expensive proof-of-work. This will trigger extensive developer activity. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $3,950.25, way lower from its highs of around $4600.

Terra (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) is a stablecoin network designed to promote the growth of price-stable global payment systems. It launched in 2019 and has since grown massively to become one of the top 10 cryptos by market cap.

Terra is expected to see heated growth in the future as applications for Stablecoins become more expansive. At press time, its native token LUNA, which also happens to be a stablecoin, was trading at $91.73.