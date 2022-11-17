November has been a terrible month for the cryptocurrency industry. Most crypto prices have collapsed by more than 20% while the total market cap of all digital coins has crashed from over $1 trillion in October to about $830 billion.

Digital coins have crashed because of the fallout of FTX, the second-biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. Therefore, there are fears of contagion in the sector. Still, some analysts believe that DeFi networks will benefit from the collapse of FTX and other centralized companies like Voyager Digital and BlockFi. So, here are the best DeFi cryptos to buy for the long term.

Uniswap

Uniswap is a leading DeFi ecosystem built on Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, and Celo. It is a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) that makes it possible for people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Uniswap handles more than $1 billion worth of transactions on a daily basis. Indeed, its Ethereum volume has moved above that of Coinbase.

Analysts believe that Uniswap is a good investment because of its leading market share in the DEX industry. Its ecosystem is also growing rapidly while the amount of fees it generates is the third biggest in the industry after Ethereum and Lido.

Its fees in the past 24 hours were $1.43 million, compared to Ethereum’s $3.1 million. Further, its reputation makes it one of the best DEX in the industry.

Lido

Lido is one of the biggest DeFi platforms in the liquid staking industry. It has a total value locked (TVL) of more than $33 billion, making it the third-biggest players in the DeFi industry. It has over $5.7 billion in staked assets and has paid over $212 million in fees.

Most of these assets are in Ethereum’s network, which has over $5 billion. It is followed by Polygon, Solana, and Polkadot. LIDO prices will likely do well in the long term. Lido generated fees of over $1.7 million.

PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is the third-biggest DEX in the world after Uniswap and dYdX in terms of volume. It is a DEX that makes it possible for people to buy and sell digital currencies. It has features that enable people to trade non-fungible tokens (NFT) and participate in decentralized lotteries. Like FTX, PancakeSwap provides traders with a platform to trade perpetual futures.

PancakeSwap has a TVL of over $3.8 billion and it handles over $600 million in transactions on a daily basis. CAKE will likely thrive in the coming months as more investors and users shift to DEXes.

