Best exchange cryptocurrencies to buy this week

UNI and SUS are native tokens of the leading decentralised exchanges and have been performing well today.

BNB is underperforming today but could rally higher over the coming days.

The total crypto market cap could reach the $900 billion mark in the near term.

The cryptocurrency market is trading in the green zone for the second consecutive day this week. The total market cap stands above $850 billion and could rally higher over the next few hours.

With most cryptocurrencies performing well this week, we will focus on exchange-based tokens and look at the top five you can buy before the end of the week.

Top five exchange tokens to buy this week

Uniswap (UNI)

UNI, the native token of the Uniswap decentralised exchange, is one of the best-performing exchange tokens this week. The token has added more than 4% to its value in the last 24 hours. At press time, the price of Uniswap stands at $5.73 per token.

UNI is an excellent choice because Uniswap remains the number one decentralised exchange in the world, processing over $700 million in daily trading volume.

Sushiswap (SUS)

Sushiswap is the second decentralised exchange to make this list. SUS powers the Sushiswap exchange and has been performing well over the last 24 hours. The token is up by more than 4% in the last 24 hours and is now trading at $1.41.

Uniswap remains ahead of Sushiswap, with Sushiswap processing roughly $20 million in daily trading volume. However, its SUS token is still a leading exchange coin.

Cronos (CRO)

The native coin of the Crypto.com cryptocurrency exchange is also trading in the green zone today. Cronos is up by less than 1% in the last 24 hours but could rally higher over the coming hours and days.

At press time, CRO is trading at $0.06447. Crypto.com is one of the top 20 cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume and processes more than $220 million daily.

Binance Coin (BNB)

BNB, the native coin of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, is also one of the exchange tokens to consider. At press time, the price of Binance Coin stands at $300.19, down by 1% in the last 24 hours.

Binance is the world’s leading crypto exchange. Earlier today, the exchange announced that it had acquired the Japanese-regulated Sakura Exchange BitCoin. Thus, allowing Binance to operate legally in Japan following its exit from the country four years ago.

#Binance Acquires JFSA Registered Sakura Exchange BitCoin, Committed to Enter Japan Under Regulatory Compliancehttps://t.co/xfdnaY2hiO — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) November 30, 2022

KuCoin Token (KCS)

The last token on this list is the KuCoin Token (KCS). Similar to BNB, KCS has been underperforming so far today. However, it could recover and rally higher in the coming hours or days.

KCS is currently trading at $6.71 per coin. KuCoin is the fourth-largest crypto exchange and processes nearly $500 million in daily trading volume.

