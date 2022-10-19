The cryptocurrency market has been underperforming over the past 24 hours, and this might be a good chance for investors to accumulate more coins.

The cryptocurrency market has been underperforming today after an excellent start to the week. This gives investors an opportunity to purchase more of their favourite coins and tokens.

Bitcoin , Ether, XRP, ADA, BNB and MATIC are some of the most popular coins that investors will be looking at. However, there are certain projects still in their infancy, with low market caps, that could prove to be good buys for investors in the long run.

Here are some of the best low-cap coins investors can buy this week.

Top five low-cap coins to buy

Battle Infinity (IBAT)

Battle Infinity has a market cap of $10 million and is one of the best low-cap coins to buy this week.

Battle Infinity is a gaming platform comprising multiple P2E (Play-to-earn) battle games. The games are integrated within a Metaverse world the team calls the IBAT Battle Arena.

Gamers also get to enjoy and experience the immersive metaverse world in the Battle Infinity ecosystem. IBAT is available on Pancakeswap and Lbank.

Where to buy now

Lucky Block (LBLOCK)

LBLOCK is the native coin of Lucky Block, a leading marketplace for online prizes and competitions. Lucky Block takes advantage of blockchain to promote credibility and transparency in the online gaming ecosystem.

The platform also offers users access to various competitions within its ecosystem. It uses the LBLOCK token to grant players easy access to its platform. With a market cap of just $8 million, LBLOCK is currently available on Pancakeswap.

Where to buy now

AUDIUS (AUDIO)

Audius is already a popular name in the cryptocurrency space but remains a very good token for investors interested in music streaming.

Audius is a decentralized music streaming protocol on the Solana blockchain. The primary goal of Audius was to remedy the inefficiencies of the music industry, allowing artists to gain more rewards for their work.

AUDIO has a market cap of $154 million and can be found on some popular exchanges, including Binance, KuCoin, FTX, Kraken, Huobi Global, and Bitstamp.

Where to buy now

Defi Coin (DEFC)

In terms of market cap, Defi Coin is the lowest in this list. DEFC has a market cap of just $800,000 and is available only on Pancakeswap.

Defi Coin is an algorithmic crypto trading strategies platform. The broader Defi Coin ecosystem intends to become the go-to platform for global decentralised investment products.

Where to buy now

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge (TAMA) is the native token of the Tamaverse, a fast-rising meme coin. Tamaverse allows users to mint, breed and battle their own Tamadoge pet in the metaverse.

With TAMA, users have the ability to mint the doges they desire. The token also allows holders to breed, train and battle their Tamadoge NFTs and compete for the leaderboard every month.

With a market cap of just $27 million, TAMA is already gaining popularity and is on listed on some exchanges, including OKX, MEXC, LBank, and Uniswap.

Where to buy now