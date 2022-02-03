Best new coins to buy in February that could grow 100x this year

The thing with crypto is that fortunes can be made overnight. We saw it last year and we will see it again in 2022. The key is to however get in on these exciting projects as early as you can. That way, you get to ride the upward momentum as you smile all the way to the bank. Here is a criterion for picking promising projects:

Always make sure that the coin is backed by very decent fundamentals and not just hot air and hype.

Preferably, get coins that are yet to be listed in some of the leading exchanges in the world.

Finally, follow the buzz and excitement around those projects to see if they are genuine or not.

Well, after a sad January for crypto investors, there is some hope. Here are two hot projects to buy in February.

Synthetix (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) is an Ethereum based DeFi protocol designed to offer automated banking features. The platform utilizes smart contracts. However, what makes Synthetix (SNX) such a superb project is that it can issue a series of synthetic digital assets that can be traded and stored on the blockchain.

These synthetic assets are more like derivatives based on real-world assets like stocks. So, you get to trade a wide range of financial markets using advanced blockchain technology. Synthetix (SNX) is one of the most interesting and innovative projects in the market right now.

Pulse X

Pulse X is a Uniswap (UNI) fork designed to give PulseChain users enough liquidity and a great trading experience. It is important to note that both Pulse X and PulseChain are all projects under development.

The hope is to have both running at the same time but we expect the PulseChain Mainnet to begin operations either this month or in early March. Also, there is already huge interest in these projects and they seem to have the decent potential for incredible returns.