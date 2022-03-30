AAVE broke the top 50 biggest coins by market cap and just pushed past $240. It achieved a 24-hour trading volume of $2.2 billion and gained 33% today.

Look no further than this short article for all the details about AAVE: what it is, is it worth investing in, and the best places to buy AAVE now.

Top places to buy AAVE now

What is AAVE?

AAVE is a DeFi protocol that lets people loan and borrow crypto. Borrowers can use crypto to take out flash loans, while lenders can earn interest by depositing it into special liquidity pools.

AAVE means “ghost” in Finnish. It provides holders on the platform with discounted fees. It is also used as a governance token.

This makes sure AAVE holders have a say in the protocol’s future development.

Should I buy AAVE today?

AAVE price prediction

Coin Price Forecast predicts AAVE will rise to $256 by the middle of the year and close it at $282. The price for mid-2023 will be $270 and $281 at the end of the year.

Throughout 2024, the predicted value is around $243. Mid-2025, 1 AAVE will trade for $274. It will break $300 that year.

