Aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. Its token ELF is currently trading for $0.34 and has gained 8.37% today on news of the Top of Oasis hackathon.

Look no farther than this quick guide for all the details surrounding Aelf: what it is, can it be a valuable investment, and the best places to buy Aefl now.

Top places to buy AELF now

What is AELF?

Aelf’s unique structure of ‘one main-chain + multiple side-chains’ can support developers to independently deploy or run DApps on individual side-chains to achieve resource isolation.

Its technology uses parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main-chain index and verification mechanisms, Aelf achieves secure communication between the main-chain and all side-chains.

It meets the governance needs of varying applications by providing different models. Through the incentive model, the network is equipped with a self-sustainable system and can self-develop.

Simultaneously, developers can debug, develop and deploy applications based on the mature IDE that the network provides.

Aelf has also launched Aelf Enterprise, an enterprise-level integrated blockchain solution meeting the requirements in different business scenarios.

Should I buy AELF today?

Aelf can be a profitable investment if its price keeps rising, for which there is no guarantee. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

AELF price prediction

According to Digital Coin analysis, the price of Aelf will reach $2 in five years. It will go up to $0.72 by 2023, then decline slightly before it continues its ascent. Based on this forecast, Aelf can be a profitable long-term investment.

