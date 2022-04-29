Best places to buy ApeCoin, which gained 13% in 24 hours

The price of ApeCoin has been rising steadily as voting on its DAO governance goes on. Voting will conclude on May 4.

Will ApeCoin’s price continue to increase until then? This article attempts to answer this and many other pertinent questions, including where to buy ApeCoin.

Top places to buy ApeCoin now

As APE is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase APE using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy APE right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for APE

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including APE.

What is ApeCoin?

ApeCoin is a utility and ERC-20 governance token used within the APE Ecosystem to empower and incentivize a decentralized community. ApeCoin holders are self-governed via the decentralized governance framework controlling the ApeCoin DAO.

They vote on how to allocate the ApeCoin DAO Ecosystem Fund among other things. The APE Foundation administers proposals agreed upon by ApeCoin holders.

APE is the APE Ecosystem’s governance token. It allows holders to take part in ApeCoin DAO and gives participants an open and shared currency they can use without centralized middlemen.

Almost two-thirds of all ApeCoin was allocated to the Ecosystem Fund to facilitate community-driven initiatives as voted on by DAO members.

Should I buy ApeCoin today?

ApeCoin can definitely be worth investing in if your timing is right. Unfortunately, this is often impossible to know in advance. Any investment decision should take your risk tolerance into account. Don’t take any price predictions at face value.

ApeCoin price prediction

At the time of writing, APE was trading for just under $23. According to Crowd Wisdom, the outlook is positive (to an estimated 72%).

APE is expected to reach at least $30 this year, and more than double that – $64 – in 2025.

ApeCoin on social media