Dogecoin is trending after Elon Musk commented publicly he would not sell any of his holdings. The trend has affected almost all canine-themed cryptocurrencies, of which there is no shortage in the market.

Don’t look any further for all the details around Dogecoin, if it’s worth investing in, and the best places to buy Dogecoin today.

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin features a Shiba Inu on its logo. The open-source digital currency was forked from Litecoin in December 2013. Its creators envisioned it as a fun, light-hearted cryptocurrency that would have greater appeal beyond the core Bitcoin audience, being based on a dog meme.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted several tweets on social media that Dogecoin is his favorite coin. Indeed, its success is closely intertwined with the billionaire's passion for it.

He began tweeting about Dogecoin in early 2021. His sharing of a Lion King DOGE meme propelled a rally, culminating in his appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The altcoin has a block time of one minute and uncapped total supply, which means that there is no limit to the number of Dogecoin that can be mined.

Should I buy Dogecoin today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also consider how you would feel about losing money.

Dogecoin price prediction

Analytics Insight quotes experts as saying the price of DOGE will be $0.56-$0.58 in 2025, up from $0.11 at the moment. If this prediction pans out, the average price of Dogecoin would be around $1.79 in 2028 with the potential to reach $2.13.

