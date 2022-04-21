Dogelon Mars gained 50% on reports of an upcoming listing on Binance, and the upswing was supported by a Bitcoin price rebound. However, its price declined thereafter. At the time of writing, it had lost around 1% of its value.

This brief guide has everything you need to know about Dogelon Mars, including whether and where to buy Dogelon Mars if you choose.

Top places to buy Dogelon Mars now

As ELON is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase ELON using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy ELON right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for ELON

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including ELON.

What is Dogelon Mars?

Dogelon Mars is a dog-themed meme coin on Ethereum and Polygon. It follows the example of other successful dog coins and plays on several popular themes in the meme coin space.

Its name is a mixture of Dogecoin and Elon Musk and alludes to Mars, a spin on the famous moon meme, implying that Dogelon will experience a massive upward movement.

Dogelon Mars does not have a roadmap per se, but instead developed a fantasy version through its comics. After the re-colonization of Mars in 2420, Dogelon will have to fight for survival against the annihilators.

This fantasized version suggests that once the coin is listed on all major exchanges, the price of ELON will reach Mars.

Should I buy Dogelon Mars today?

Dogelon Mars can definitely be worth investing in if your timing is right. Unfortunately, this is often impossible to know in advance. Any investment decision should take your risk tolerance into account. Don’t take any price predictions at face value.

Dogelon Mars price prediction

CryptoNewsZ predicts that Dogelon Mars will hit $0.00000127 by the end of 2022 and $0.00000194 in three years.

Crowd Wisdom gives Dogelon Mars a “Strong Buy” rating and an average price prediction of $0.00000285 for next year. In 2030, they forecast ELON will hit an all-time high of $0.0000367.

