Best places to buy Ethereum

Ethereum reached an ATH of around $4,500 recently. The second crypto is considered a great alternative to Bitcoin with more temperate market movements and less volatility. To learn all about where to buy it, keep reading!

Top places to buy ETH now

What is ETH?

Ethereum was a crowdfunded project co-founded by a millennial. The Ethereum platform is an open-source based one and the crypto is not bound by limits like Bitcoin. Ethereum is based on blockchain tech. It is a distributed and decentralized computer system that features smart contracts.

Should I buy ETH today?

The price of Ethereum peaked after a series of record breaks a few days in a row. It can be a good investment for many reasons, but understanding the risks is just as important to make sure you're making an informed decision.

ETH price prediction

Ethereum is expected to beat out Bitcoin and rise to new heights. WalletInvestor.com predicts that the price of Ether will reach $6,900 within one year. Digitalcoinprice.com makes an even more optimistic prediction – $9,400 by the end of this year. Finally, coinpriceforecast’s prognosis is of $7,132 by the end of this year.

