The live IoTeX price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $40.2 million. IoTeX ranks 92nd by market cap and has gained 3.32% today. Today, OIG announced a partnership with ioTexPad, the first ever launchpad built on IoTeX.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy IoTeX, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy IoTeX now

As IOTX is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase IOTX using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy IOTX right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

You'll need to create your wallet on a regulated exchange or broker. eToro is one option that supports multiple payment methods.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for IOTX

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including IOTX.

What is IoTeX?

Since its launch in 2017, IoTeX has built a decentralized platform whose aim is to empower the open economics for machines, an open ecosystem where people and machines can interact with guaranteed trust, free will, and under properly designed economic incentives.

IoTeX developed its EVM-compatible blockchain from scratch using the innovative Roll-DPoS consensus and launched it in April 2019.

On top of the IoTeX blockchain, the team has built the essential blocks of infrastructures to connect with Ethereum, BSC, and Heco blockchains. These include ioPay wallet and ioTube bridge. IoTeX helps EVM-based DApps scale without high gas fees.

Middleware such as Decentralized Identity, Confidential Computing, and Secure Hardware has been built on top of IoTeX blockchain to enable self-sovereign devices.

Should I buy IoTeX today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

IoTeX price prediction

According to Wallet Investor, IoTeX will trade for around $0.18 this time next year and could hit $0.59 by February 2027.

Trading Beasts predicts the IOTX token will hit $0.11 in February next year and $0.13 at the end of 2025.

