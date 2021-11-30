Best places to buy LUNA, a steadily growing cryptocurrency

Terra (LUNA) combines the censorship-resistance of Bitcoin with the price stability and wide adoption of fiat currencies and offers quick and affordable settlements. If you’re interested in unique features, look no further than this guide.

What is LUNA?

Terra is a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power price-stable global payments systems. As of September 2021, it offers stablecoins pegged to the U.S. dollar, South Korean won, Mongolian tugrik and the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights basket of currencies and it intends to roll out additional options. Terra's native token, LUNA, is used to stabilize the price of the protocol's stablecoins. LUNA holders are also able to submit and vote on governance proposals, giving it the functionality of a governance token.

Should I buy LUNA today?

Terra (LUNA) could be a big winner as stable coins rise to prominence in the crypto world. This crypto also has a pretty large market cap.

LUNA price prediction

Coin Quora predicts that if this bullish trend continues, Terra will reach $100 by the end of 2022. It will experience rapid growth up to $122 in the first half of 2022. After that, the rise will taper off, but no major falls are expected. It’s currently trading around $53. With upcoming plans and partnerships, a prediction of $100 per 1 LUNA may be realistic. In 2023, Coin Quora forecasts the price will reach $150.

