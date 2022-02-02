UFO Gaming is a fully decentralized intergalactic social gaming token. It added almost a quarter to its value in the last 24 hours on news of a CoinSpot listing.

What is UFO Gaming?

The UFO Gaming ecosystem includes a P2E metaverse, NFTs, virtual land, gaming, and an IDO launchpad. You need the $UFO token to interact with all the elements of the ecosystem.

The token is fully owned by the community. Users can earn “Plasma Points” from single-staking $UFO or UFO-ETH LP pool in the Cosmos. They redeem Origin UFOep, which is needed to play Super Galactic, the first game.

By playing Super Galactic, users obtain UAP, which they need to buy, trade, and fuse (breed) NFTs inside of the game.

Finally, they can stake their UFO tokens or own land on the dedicated planet to get tiered access to some of the most highly anticipated metaverse gaming projects: Dark Metaverse.

Dark Metaverse isn’t just limited to one chain. UFO has plans to launch games on some of the most reputable chains, covering a broad scope and different niches of L1 and L2s.

UFO Gaming price prediction

Tech News Leader forecasts that the token of UFO Gaming will reach $0.000022 in 1 year, up from its current price of $0.00001. It might be worth $0.000066 in 5 and $0.0004 in 10 years.

