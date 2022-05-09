Bibox will work with Nuvei to make it easier for people to gain access to nearly 150 cryptocurrencies.

Industry-leading AI digital asset trading platform Bibox has integrated Nuvei’s Simplex solution to streamline access to more than 145 cryptocurrencies.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, Nuvei Corporation announced a strategic partnership with Bibox. The partnership will see Bibox users enjoy a unified trading experience by enabling easy access to cryptocurrencies through the Simplex by Nuvei on-ramp solution.

Nuvei said after the integration, Bibox users can experience seamless checkout when buying cryptocurrencies via various payment options including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, SEPA or SWIFT transfers.

Furthermore, the collaboration will ensure frictionless and secure user journeys while granting Bibox full chargeback and fraud protection guarantee.

Nuvei said;

“Bibox has become a top-tier exchange by trading volume and provides first-class security, stability, and transparency. In addition, the trading platform offers various financial tools, including coin-margined futures, bot trading, leveraged trading, over-the-counter, and current financing. To date, Bibox supports more than 20 million registered users across dozens of countries.”

Furthermore, Bibox leverages artificial intelligence (AI), which provides numerous benefits to the platform and its users.

Bibox’s AI system analyzes new token listings in real-time and looks at various factors to determine the project’s feasibility. Bibox also has in-house blockchain experts that review the data and proceed to list secure and trustworthy projects.

Nuvei said the partnership with Bibox adds to its robust and growing partner network. The Simplex solution provided by Nuvei powers the crypto industry’s top exchanges, wallets and trading platforms, it added.

Nuvei is a leading payment platform. The platform’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows companies to accept payment from a wide range of sources including cryptocurrencies.

The platform also allows companies to offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Nuvei is currently available to customers in over 200 markets globally.