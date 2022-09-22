Leading crypto exchange Binance is launching a new Global Advisory Board (GAB) comprised of experts in various fields.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced on Thursday, September 22nd, that it had created a new Global Advisory Board (GAB), comprised of distinguished experts in public policy, government, finance, economics, and corporate governance.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the Global Advisory Board is chaired by former US Senator and Ambassador to China, Max Baucus.

The board recently convened in Paris, France. The company said the purpose of the board is to advise Binance on some of the most complex regulatory, political, and social issues the entire crypto industry faces as it grows and evolves at a fast pace.

While commenting on this latest development, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao said;

“For the past five years, Binance has been at the forefront of pioneering the exciting new world of crypto, blockchain, and Web3. In that time, we’ve tackled complex issues no one even knew existed. We’ve maintained our focus throughout on delivering compliance solutions that protect the interests of crypto users, while keeping a brisk pace of socially-beneficial innovation. The GAB represents the next big step forward in our journey to share the benefits of modern finance and the blockchain with the entire world.”

The chairman of the board, Baucus also commented that

“Of all the technologies with the potential to create positive disruption, the world of crypto, blockchain, and Web3 is among the most exciting and the most promising. That’s why it is a great pleasure to participate in setting up the Binance Global Advisory Board, and bringing the group’s unrivaled collective expertise to bear in solving complex problems with a socially positive outcome.”

Binance said it is taking advantage of the GAB’s unrivaled collective experience and expertise to benefit the sustainable development of the industry as a whole. The board would advise Binance on the toughest and most sensitive regulatory and compliance issues facing crypto, blockchain, and Web3.

Binance CEO added that;

“We always put our users first, and that’s served as a very effective North Star for us over the past five years of unprecedented, exciting growth. With the GAB, we’re supercharging our ability to manage regulatory complexity by tapping into the highest level of expertise available anywhere in the world. This collaboration between Binance and the leading experts of the GAB is a testament to our focus on compliance, transparency and ensuring a collaborative relationship with the world’s regulators as they develop sensible regulations worldwide.”

Some of the members of the board include; Max Baucus (USA), Ibukun Awosika (Nigeria), HyungRin Bang (Korea), Bruno Bezard (France), Leslie Maasdorp (South Africa), Henrique de Campos Meirelles (Brazil), and Adalberto Palma (Mexico).

Other members include; David Plouffe (USA), Christin Schäfer (Germany), Lord Vaizey (UK), David Wright (Europe)