Binance announces zero-fee Bitcoin spot trading

As it celebrates its 5th anniversary, the world-leading crypto exchange Binance has announced the elimination of trading fees on a range of bitcoin spot trading pairs. The exchange revealed this through an announcement on its blog page.

In a separate article Binance stated:

“As #BinanceTurns5, join in the celebration with zero fees on a selection of BTC trading pairs… Trading BTC just got a whole lot cheaper. Well… free, in fact! We’re in the giving mood and want to show our community how much they’re appreciated as we turn five years old.”

Binance’s move is aimed at establishing it as a global leader in cryptocurrency pricing especially since it has long maintained some of the lowest spot trading fees in the industry.

Bitcoin spot pairs to trade for free on Binance

Binance removed the trading fees for a total of 13 bitcoin spot trading pairs. These pairs include BTC/USDT, BTC/BUSD, BTC/TUSD, BTC/USDC, BTC/USDP, BTC/RUB, BTC/EUR, BTC/TRY, BTC/AUD, BTC/GDP, BTC/BRL, BTC/BIDR, and BTC/UAH.

Traders shall “enjoy zero maker and taker fees” for the above bitcoin pairs without incurring any trading fees as of July 8 (two days from now).

According to the press release, Binance did not give information on when the zero-fee trades will last. It stated that the free bitcoin spot trading will be in effect “until further notice.” This means that traders will enjoy the new trading fees beyond the two weeks of the anniversary celebrations.