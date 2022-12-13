Binance launches Binance Pay for its US customers

Crypto exchange Binance has rolled out a new feature for its customers in the United States.

Binance Pay is now available to US customers

Binance , the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced on Tuesday, December 13th, that the Binance Pay feature is now available to its customers in the United States.

The crypto exchange explained that Binance Pay is a contactless, borderless, and secure cryptocurrency payment technology. Binance Pay allows users to pay and get paid in crypto from their friends and family worldwide.

Binance Pay has been available to Binance users in other parts of the world since it was launched in February 2021. At the time, CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said payments is one of the most obvious use cases of cryptocurrencies. Binance stated that;

“Pay eliminates the complexities of transferring crypto to contacts as users no longer need to enter a complex deposit or withdrawal address, pay gas fees, or wait an unspecified amount of time for transactions to successfully settle.”

Following this latest cryptocurrency news , Binance said its users could use the feature immediately, and the exchange is also working on a web version.

Binance is making moves to attract more users in the US

Binance remains the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange in terms of the daily trading volume. The company processes over $16 billion daily, nearly 10 times higher than what its closest competitor Coinbase is processing.

The crypto exchange has been making moves to attract more users in the United States. Binance recently eliminated trading fees for both bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), a move that could help it attract more users.