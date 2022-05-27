Binance NFT Marketplace launches “Rh!noX by BinaryX” NFT Collection

Binance NFT Marketplace has announced via a tweet the launch of “Rh!noX by BinaryX” NFT Collection on its Marketplace. The newly launched Collection will be available as a feature in the subscription mechanism.

BinaryX powers CyberArena and CyberDragon, a famous Play-to-Earn game on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create equipment and characters which are all NFTs. Players can also earn daily rewards and revenues as they have fun.

“Rh!noX by BinaryX” NFT Collection features

“Rh!noX by BinaryX” contains some exclusive NFT avatars with numerous accessories like different backdrops and facial traits. A single NFT costs 7 BNX.

In addition, “Rh!noX by BinaryX” NFTs provide holders with different privileges and rights on platforms according to their credit ratings.

The future of Binance Smart Chain

In the future, BSC developments will be using NFT items as soulbound certifications and status symbols. NFT avatars can be used to identify key GamFi, DeFi, or Web3 participants and architects.

During the active period of “Rh!noX by BinaryX” NFT Collection, the Binance NFT marketplace will allocate 100 BNX tokens to all top 20 users.

Every account can only purchase 1 “Rh!noX by BinaryX” NFT during the token first sale. After the allocation, the users can sell their NFT on the secondary market. However, the users have to complete the KYC before they start trading their NFTs on Binance’s secondary market.

Users are also awarded BNX token voucher which they can redeem by logging into the account and selecting ‘’Reward Center’’ in the ‘’Account’’. The voucher has a 30-day expiry date for the allocation.

Binance has all the rights to disqualify users who portray malicious activities or those who register numerous accounts to trick the system.