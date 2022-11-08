Binance to acquire FTX
Home Latest Cryptocurrency News

Binance to acquire FTX

By Benson Toti - min read

Binance is set to acquire the FTX crypto exchange in a surprise turn of events on Tuesday.

Just a day after FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said his company was “fine” and would continue to be so, FTX and Binance have reached a deal to have Changpeng Zhao’s company buy FTX.

Both the Binance chief and SBF tweeted the development, with reference to a liquidity crunch that has seen FTX come full circle as a crypto exchange. Zhao tweeted:

This afternoon, FTX asked for our help. There is a significant liquidity crunch. To protect users, we signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire http://FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch. We will be conducting a full DD in the coming days.”

Bankman-Fried confirmed the deal was on the table, also tweeting earlier on Tuesday:

Hey all: I have a few announcements to make. Things have come full circle, and http://FTX.com’s first, and last, investors are the same: we have come to an agreement on a strategic transaction with Binance for http://FTX.com (pending DD etc.).”

The news follows recent reports about Alameda Research’s balance sheet and Tuesday’s massive price dump for the FTX token.

Share this article
Categories
Markets
Tags
Binance
FTX
Continue loading