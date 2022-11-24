The price of BinaryX (BNX) cryptocurrency has been on a bullish trend for the last two days. Today’s surge however seems supported by news of BinaryX releasing the concept Art for its new free-to-play, play-to-own, open-world MMO game, CyberLand.

Key Takeaways

BinaryX is a leading metaverse project on BNB Chain.

The BinaryX (BNX) cryptocurrency has surged to hit a daily high of $173.67 today.

BinaryX is working on an open-world MMO game called CyberLand.

The main catalyst behind today’s BNX price surge

As previously reported in a press release today, BinaryX, the GameFi platform behind play-to-earn games CyberDragon and CyberChess, both of which run on the BNB chain, has confirmed that it is working on a new free-to-play, play-to-own, open-world MMO game called CyberLand.

The news has reenergized the BinaryX (BNX) giving the cryptocurrency some oomph to surge ahead after a sudden dip on Tuesday (November 22, 2022) dip. The market took a sudden turn on Tuesday and BNX dropped to a low of $138.94 by Wednesday morning sparking fears among investors.

BNX however bounced back almost immediately starting Wednesday morning and has been on a promising bullish trend since then. The bullish streak seems to have been boosted by today’s confirmation that BinaryX is working on a new World Building MMO game.

At press time BNX was trading at around 171.22 after a slight pullback from a daily high of $173.67 up from a daily low of $155.72.

BinaryX is among the top projects on BNB

BinaryX started out as a decentralised derivative trading system before gradually evolving into developing a decentralised video game platform. The platform is now transitioning to becoming a GameFi platform offering IGO services bridging Web2 developers to Web3.

It is currently among the top ten projects on BNB Chain with a community of more than 100,000 coin holders and 17,000 monthly active wallets. It also doubles up as one of the largest metaverse projects on BNB Chain with a market cap of over $476 million.