BingX has tapped into WOO Network’s deep liquidity to boost its trading platform via a better price execution and faster transactions.

BingX, an innovative social trading platform for digital assets, has partnered with crypto liquidity platform WOO Network to help boost price execution and transaction processing.

The partnership will see BingX users tap into Wootrade, WOO Network’s institutional-grade liquidity solution for liquidity support.

According to details shared via a press release on Thursday, Wootrade will be freely accessible to BingX users. With the integration, it’s now possible for customers to “plug into” the solution and benefit from its deep liquidity.

The liquidity pools are available for all the main pairs, the trading platform wrote in the release.

“WOO Network is excited to explore providing liquidity to BingX, a platform that plays a very innovative role in bringing crypto-asset trading to the global stage,” said Ran Yi, WOO Network’s Chief of Ecosystem Development.

He added:

“BingX’s focus on compliance and security makes them an ideal partner to develop new markets and bring more volume to our network.”

Better price execution

The partnership is set to boost BingX’s status as a platform for investors seeking faster and better services.

Specifically, the deep liquidity is set to enhance customer confidence as order books increase. The overall trading experience will also improve with faster transactions and better price execution- something that will significantly cut trading costs.

BingX has added several coins in recent months as it looks to attract more customers and provide the best trading experiences for its users. Among coins added recently are Avalanche (AVAX), Algorand (ALGO), Sushi (SUSHI) and Solana (SOL).

These are among over 300 spot trading pairs on the platform, with earlier support including OmiseGo (OMG) and Stellar (XLM).