Apart from news of the airdrop of a lucrative new token called Biswap (BSW), the cryptocurrency is surging on a Binance and Mandala exchange listing.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Biswap, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Biswap now

As BSW is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase BSW using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy BSW right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for BSW

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including BSW.

What is Biswap?

Biswap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) running on Binance Smart Chain. It is the first DEX with a three-tier referral system. It has a GameFi Dapp and low transaction fees (0.1%). Part of the funds generated will be used to buy the token back and burn it.

According to its technical documentation, Biswap aims to become a DEX platform benchmark. They aim to be the leader in the token swap market.

The platform is committed to providing the DeFi space with fairness, value, and innovation through high-quality products and services. The exchange is safe and fast and makes it possible for all kinds of users to swap and earn tokens.

None other than Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and incubator of the biggest exchange by trading volume, has made strategic investments in Biswap. This was done with the purpose of creating even more high-quality services and products, technological innovation, and further global expansion.

Should I buy Biswap today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never make any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Biswap price prediction

Analysts differ on their price predictions. Wallet Investor finds BSW a high-risk, one-year investment option. They warn any investment made in Biswap now risks future devaluation.

Digital Coin Price does not share this view. They make the following BSW min-max price forecast. At the time of writing, BSW was trading for $0.84:

2022: $1.03 – $1.19

2023: $1.11 – $1.38

2024: $1.03 – $1.44

2025: $1.45 – $1.72

Biswap on social media