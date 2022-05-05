Bitcoin.com has raised more than $33 million in a private funding round for its new ecosystem token VERSE.

Bitcoin.com announced earlier today that it has raised $33,600,000 for the Bitcoin.com VERSE token via a private sale event.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the private sale had in attendance Digital Strategies, KuCoin Ventures, Blockchain.com, ViaBTC Capital, Redwood City Ventures, 4SV, BoostX Ventures, and select individual thought leaders and influencers including Roger Ver, Jihan Wu, and David Wachsman.

Bitcoin.com said the VERSE token will expand its ecosystem of cryptocurrency products and services, linking the utility and rewards features of the VERSE token to every step in the crypto journey for its users.

Dennis Jarvis, Bitcoin.com CEO said;

“Since 2015, Bitcoin.com has been a leader in introducing newcomers to crypto and guiding them along their crypto journey. So far we’ve built an incredible portfolio of products and services that count more than 4 million monthly active users and 30 million self-custody wallets created. Today, we’re proud to announce VERSE, a utility and rewards token for everyone who participates in the ready-built Bitcoin.com Verse ecosystem. VERSE is user-centric and adds tremendous value across our range of crypto products and services including the Bitcoin.com self-custody wallet app, the Bitcoin.com Exchange, the Verse DEX, Bitcoin.com News, and our upcoming crypto-enabled debit card. We’re also extremely excited to announce the Verse public token sale, which is scheduled to begin in June.”

Bitcoin.com said the VERSE token will be minted as an ERC-20 token and will work similarly to CRO, BNB, and FTT, the utility and rewards tokens for the Crypto.com, Binance, and FTX exchanges.

Justin Chou, Chief Investment Officer, KuCoin Ventures is happy with Bitcoin.com’s latest offering. He stated that;

“The next wave of growth in crypto will be led by strong global brands that create real-world products for millions of people. Bitcoin.com will accelerate the development of products and partnerships that expand their reach globally.”

The public token sale will commence in June 2022. The team added that the sale will take place as the first token project launch on the new Bitcoin.com Verse Launchpad.