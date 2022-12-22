Bitcoin sits 8th on Yahoo Finance’s list of top quotes as measured by total page views in 2022.

According to the platform, BTC/USD has accumulated more than 157 million quote views, with Tesla topping the list.

Ethereum ranks 25th while the Coinbase (COIN) stock currently sits in 30th spot.

Cryptocurrencies have remained deep within an unforgiving crypto winter for all of 2022. That’s it.

And December is not offering much relief to traders so far, not with heavy duty contagion amid a spike in the number of crypto projects falling into distress.

It’s thus surprising to say that interest in Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, soared throughout the year. But then it has.

Bitcoin among top 10 assets per investor interest

The price of Bitcoin fell below $16,000 after FTX’s implosion, but as CoinJournal recently reported, large investors appear to have used that as an opportunity to buy more. That is interest that has reflected throughout the year as prices nosedived from last year’s peak above $69,000.

According to an in-house metric Yahoo Finance uses to measure investor interest across the markets, BTC has seen a laser-like focus from investors even as prices plunged to lows last seen in 2020.

A report the company published on Thursday showed that the BTC/USD quote has so far accumulated over 157 million views in 2022. Ranked alongside other top assets, the flagship cryptocurrency falls within the top 10. Indeed, as of Thursday, bitcoin ranked 8th on the platform’s list of top 10 trending tickers.

Looking at the list, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) stock quote ranks first with more than 398 million views, followed by the three major US indices (the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq). Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) sits 5th with more than 249 million page views while Amazon (AMZN) comes next with 199 million views so far.

Ethereum (ETH) is 25th on the list in terms of investor interest as measured by 63.8 million page views so far. Elsewhere, Coinbase (COIN) has also been on top of investors’ list of interesting assets, with the crypto stock ranked 30th after more than 57 million quote views.