Bitcoin (BTC/USD) may have settled above $15,000, but the pressure is mounting. As of press time, the cryptocurrency was trading at $16,623, losing 1.32% on the day. BTC is also largely consolidating rather than making a directional move. A technical outlook shows a potential decline to the next low.

Bitcoin’s price action comes when data shows that BTC holders are withdrawing their holdings from crypto exchanges. According to Glassnode, there is over $1.75 billion per month of mass exodus of Bitcoin from exchanges. The withdrawals come after the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX.

Further, Glassnode data shows investors are flooding exchanges with dollar-pegged digital assets. More than $1.04 billion worth of stablecoins flowed into exchanges after the FTX fiasco. The rising suggests that investors are gearing up to buy the dip as most cryptocurrencies tanked.

An increase in stablecoins flowing to the exchanges preempts investors’ expectations. However, it does not indicate that we have hit the market bottom. From the BTC perspective, this is illustrated by increasing bear pressure for the cryptocurrency.

BTC analysis as price stalls below key level

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart outlook, BTC has a confirmed break below the $19,500 level. The MACD indicator shows the cryptocurrency is bearish. The momentum is also weakening further.

Will Bitcoin proceed lower?

The current BTC price level could fail to hold due to weak momentum. The price also trades at a non-support zone, meaning the cryptocurrency is yet to settle.

Based on the technical indicators, a lower price is possible for BTC. The next established support for BTC lies lower at $11,000. However, the level around $14,000 has shown price action before and could provide support for BTC.

