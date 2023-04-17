Bitcoin price has dropped below $30,000 to currently trade near $29,480.

Crypto analyst Rekt Capital says BTC price could retest $28,800 and establish it as a major support area.

BTC price bounced above $31,000 last week, having struggled to break past the anticipated buffer zone.

Bitcoin is trading around $29,479, about 3% down in the past 24 hours and now just 4% up in the past seven days. After trading to highs above $3,100 and then retreating to current levels, the market might have to brace for a retest of $28,800.

That’s today’s Bitcoin price prediction as shared by crypto analyst Rekt Capital.

Bitcoin price at key area, with possible dip to $28,800

Following a retracement to lows of $15,500 in the aftermath of the FTX debacle market rout, Bitcoin price saw a decent flip in 2023. An upswing off the post-death cross retracement of the bear market saw BTC recover more than 80%.

According to Rekt Capital, the rally to $30,000 area had BTC trending at an area that has previously acted as a stubborn resistance as well as support zone on the monthly chart. Bulls managed to breach the supply wall last week, but the $28,800 was equally resolute and despite a decent weekly close above the zone, a fresh dip to the level is likely.

Such a retest might be what buyers need to solidify it as a demand reload area. Rekt says a successful retest of the level could reenergize bulls for another upward move.