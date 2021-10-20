BTC/USD touched an intraday high of $64,500 on Coinbase on Tuesday

Bitcoin rose as high as $64,500 on Tuesday, with the cryptocurrency's value inching the closest yet to its record of $64,805 reached in April.

Bitcoin's price action this Wednesday has included an intraday high of $64,399 on US crypto exchange Coinbase, indicating a bullish desire to push for a new all-time high.

Crypto analyst Rekt Capital says Bitcoin's surge above $64,000 saw the BTC/USD pair break the final resistance line before potentially entering price discovery. If it does, Bitcoin could extend gains towards $70,000 in the short term.

As of writing, Bitcoin is trading near $63,956 with a new daily candle close higher than Tuesday's $64,303 likely to see bulls push higher.

BTC price benefits from ETF news

BTC is seeing increased buy-side pressure a day after the ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF debuted on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BITO.

Data showed that the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF attracted nearly $1 billion in daily trading volume on the first day. According to TradingView, BITO opened at $40.88, saw 20.406 million shares of BITO traded on the day, and achieved a daily close of $41.94.

The positive sentiment also follows an announcement from leading crypto asset manager Grayscale regarding its plans to convert its Bitcoin Trust to a BTC spot ETF.

According to Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert, Grayscale and NYSE have "formally kicked off the process”.

After retreating below the critical $64,000 level during early morning trades, the world's largest crypto with a $1.2 trillion market cap has jumped above the resistance level and is looking likely to smash the all-time high price.