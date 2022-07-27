Bitcoin (BTC) rose sharply on Wednesday to break above $22,000 as risk appetite resurfaced following the US Federal Reserve’s move to raise interest rates by 75 basis points.

BTC was trading around $22,575 at 15:20 pm ET on Wednesday, up nearly 10% in the past 24 hours.

Of these gains, about 5% came on the back of Fed’s rate hike. Ethereum (ETH) also rose sharply amid the positive market reaction, breaking to highs of $1,580 with over 15% gains in 24 hours.

Stocks also rallied after the rate hike and as Fed Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the central bank’s desire to battle inflation. The S&P 500 was up 2.43%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had added more than 450 points while the Nasdaq was 3.9% higher.

Among crypto stocks, Coinbase (COIN), which tanked more than 21% on Tuesday to hit lows of $52.93, was up more than 11% at the time of writing. The Coinbase stock was trading around $54.84.

Fed hints at further rate hikes

This is the second time the Fed has increased the interest rates by 0.75% and has the rate at levels monetary policy makers and economists see as neutral.

However, Powell noted in a speech after the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meeting that inflation remained well above 2%, hinting at further hikes.

“Today, the FOMC raised its policy interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point and anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will be appropriate,” Powell said .

Powell did note that it is possible policymakers would look to slow down on the rates in the near future.