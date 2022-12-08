Bitcoin has lost a weekly 1.52%, and bear pressure is high

A quantitative analyst expects a bottom in around 3 months but says Bitcoin is attractive

Bears have an edge as long as BTC does not recapture $19,000

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has lost 1.52% in a week as most cryptocurrencies struggle. Despite recovering slightly by 0.25% in the day, the price of the largest cryptocurrency was struggling to retain the $17,000. As of press time, BTC was trading at $16,860. That has raised questions over the potential of Bitcoin to recover to the $19,000 resistance.

But a renowned crypto analyst thinks Bitcoin is a bargain at the current low valuation. The crypto analyst dubbed PlanB expects Bitcoin to rally at least 5,800%. Consider that Bitcoin is trading at about 4 times less value than its all-time high of over $68,000. Reflecting on the stock-to-flow model, the analyst says the current BTC price is a “steal.”

Typically, the stock-to-flow model assesses assets’ value by comparing their current price to the supply. In his view, if we consider BTC’s original 2019 model or the $55,000 model, BTC’s next halving could catapult prices to $100k-$1 million. He expects the supply to be squeezed in 2024, around the halving event. But how about the short-term price?

PlanB opines that BTC’s bottom could occur in around three months. He says the price of BTC hits the bottom 18 months from the record high.

BTC is struggling to rise at the 20-day MA

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

From the daily chart technical outlook, BTC’s upside is limited. Although the price has kept the $16,000 support intact, bears are exerting pressure as prices recovered above the 20-day MA.

The RSI is pointing lower and sliding further from the 50-midpoint reading.

Will BTC remain bearish?

The limited upside on BTC price indicates that the bear market is far from over. The $19,000 remains the crucial resistance. If BTC breaks below $16,000, the next level to watch is around $13,000.

