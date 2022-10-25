Bitcoin is trading above $19k, but Peter Brandt believes it will reach $13k in the near term before setting a new all-time high three years from now.

Peter Brandt, founder and CEO of proprietary trading firm Factor LLC, told CoinDesk TV in a recent interview that he believes Bitcoin will set a new all-time high in three years.

However, before it does that, Bitcoin will trade for around $13,000 first. Bitcoin has been underperforming since the start of the year.

Since reaching the $69k all-time high in November 2021, Bitcoin has lost more than 70% of its value. It has been trading below $20k in recent weeks but has maintained its price around the $18k-$19k level. Brandt said;

“We [will] just chop between … let’s say $17,000 and $23,000,” said Brandt. “I think we will bottom here at some point in time, maybe early next year, but then I’m not looking for bitcoin really to become exciting again for another couple of years.”

Peter Brandt is a technical trader that has been around since 1970. According to his predictions, it would take Bitcoin 32 months before it reaches a new all-time high again.

There have been talks that the US Federal Reserve will halt its interest rate hiking. However, Brandt doesn’t see that happening and expects a 75-basis point increase on Nov. 2. This would be followed by another 75 bps increase on Dec. 14. He said;

“I think that the Fed knows that inflation is a killer. The Fed needs to regain its credibility. And to do that, I think the Fed really needs to bring inflation rates back down to at least 4%.”

The cryptocurrency market has been mirroring other traditional financial markets, including stocks and commodities, in recent months. However, Brandt said he believes Bitcoin’s performance will be unique in the long run. He added that;

“Bitcoin is going to be correlated with bitcoin eventually.”