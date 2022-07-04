Bitgert Price Prediction for July 2022. Is BRISE a Good Buy?

Bitgert price has moved slightly above the lowest level last week as cryptocurrency prices continue ranging. BRISE, the platform’s native token, is trading at $0.00000036, which is slightly above last week’s low of $0.00000033. This price is about 98% below its all-time high of $0.00016 and about 40% above the lowest point last month.

What is Bitgert?

The blockchain industry has been evolving in the past few years as developers build products across industries like decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFT), and the metaverse.

Ethereum has become the most important platform for building these projects. It has been used to build popular applications like OpenSea, AAVE, and Uniswap among others.

However, Ethereum has some limitations. For example, Ethereum is known for its slow speed and high transaction costs.

As a result, many developers have come up with alternatives to Ethereum. Some of the most popular Ethereum alternatives are Cardano, Polkadot, and Solana.

Bitgert is another upcoming smart contract platform that aims to become a viable rival to Ethereum. Its main features are that the website is highly secure, significantly faster, and cheaper. The average transaction per second (tps) is $0.00000001, meaning that it can handle over 100 million transactions with less than $1.

Bitgert is a relatively small Ethereum rival that has been used to build just a handful of applications. Some of the most common applications built using Bitgert are Knit Finance, Sphynx DeFI, and Midas NFT marketplace among others.

BRISE is the native token for the platform. The BRISE price has done well in the past few days as investors react to the news that its ecosystem is growing. It recently integrated USDC and USDT, two of the biggest stablecoins in the industry. It also announced that the yop 5 altcoins cross-chain bridges were expected soon. Also, Paybrise will soon have a Beta launch.

Bitgert price prediction

The four-hour chart shows that the BRISE price is trading at 38% above the lowest level this year. It is oscillating at the same point as the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. It has also formed what looks like a head and shoulders pattern. The Average True Range (ATR) has moved to the lowest point since June 26th.

Therefore, there is a likelihood that the Bitgert price will continue falling as bears target the key support at $0.000000026, which was the lowest point in June. This price is about 30% below the current level.