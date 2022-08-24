Bitget, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide, and Juventus FC will continue their partnership. Bitget will be the team’s Official Sleeve Partner to start season 2022-2023, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

The partnership between Bitget and the leading football club began in September last year.

The first Juventus sleeve partner in history

The global exchange, which focuses on social trading, became the first Juventus Sleeve Partner in history. This gave Bitget significant exposure thanks to Juventus’ impressive global reach.

Cooperation for CSR projects

Bitget will try to explore opportunities for collaboration for possible CSR projects apart from the official sleeve partnership. Bitget Managing Director Gracy Chen said:

It is an honour to be Juventus’ Official Sleeve Partner for another year. The partnership has been very rewarding for us and improved our engagement in the sports space. We appreciate the football club’s impressive reputation and rising popularity. We are certain those strengths will continue to help the exchange reach more people and share its vision with them.

Juventus Chief Revenue Officer Giorgio Ricci added:

The partnership with Bitget has been a spectacular success. Bitget has confirmed its commitment to the team yet again. They are featured on the club’s left sleeve, next to the hearts of Juventus players and fans. We are delighted to continue our partnership with this innovative platform. They will be by our side during each match of the season.