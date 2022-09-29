Bitget announces Bitget ABC with 500 spot trading pairs

Bitget, a leading global crypto exchange, announced plans to expand its platform with Bitget ABC (Always the Best Crypto) and many valuable new Web 3 projects, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

ABC will introduce more than 130 such projects in the next month, giving users access to nearly 500 spot trading pairs on the platform, which is the highest number of all centralized crypto exchanges.

138 potential projects to be listed

Bitget has chosen 138 projects to be listed in alphabetical order on a daily basis through feedback and thorough evaluations by community members. More projects will follow the listings over the month.

There will also be giveaways as part of a $100,000 prize pool of the new assets to reward active users.

Zero trading fee

There will be no fee to trade the newly listed assets in the spot market. It was launched at the beginning of this month, offering users feeless spot trading on all pairs.

Bitget Managing Director Gracy Chen commented:

Bitget has always aimed to be a one-stop trading platform with diverse choices and innovative products for users to better meet the demands of different investors in the rapidly developing crypto market. Bitget will gain an edge over the competition with our latest efforts to extend our crypto asset range on the platform to nearly 500 spot trading pairs.

Gracy added:

The zero-trading fee will help users cut their trading costs and give them an incentive. The new listings will also help traders diversify their portfolios during these volatile times. Both prospects are part of Bitget’s long-simmering aspiration for financial independence and further financial inclusion.